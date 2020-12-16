Fire damages Uptown building that was home to Rockhead's Comics and Games

The Kenosha Fire Department responds to a fire in the 2300 block of Roosevelt Road, formerly Rockheads Comics and Games, on Wednesday.
The building that was home to Rockheads Comics and Games was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.
A former fire station at 2328 Roosevelt Road in Uptown was home to the decades-old shop, which closed earlier this year. Neighbors said the building had been vacant and, according to property records, there were no apartments on the second floor.
Two men who work in a neighboring tire shop said they called 911 at about 2 p.m. when they saw smoke pouring from a second floor window.
When firefighters arrived, neighbor Walter Cook said, they were at first unable to get into the building until he directed them to a glass side door. He said they broke through the door to enter.
According to Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, no members of the public were injured.
Rockhead’s owner announced in January that the store was closing due to health and financial concerns. The building is for sale.
