Fire Department administration relocating Monday
KENOSHA – The Kenosha Fire Department Administration Office is moving to 2121 Roosevelt Road (the former Station 3 building) in Uptown effective Monday due to construction of the new Station 4 at its current site on 60th Street.

Entry for the public for the temporary Fire Department headquarters at Station 3  will be at the east door near the parking lot. The phone number will remain the same: 262-653-4100.

Eventual plans call for the Fire Department administration to move to a new city municipal building, planned near the northeast corner of Sheridan Road and 56th Street.

