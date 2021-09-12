Fire destroys detached garage on city's south side; no injuries reported

Fire destroyed a detached garage on the city’s South Side Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 1:29 p.m. blaze in the 2600 block of Lincoln Road where the structure was “completely involved in fire” when they arrived, according to Capt. Dan Tilton of the Kenosha Fire Department. Tilton said also destroyed was one vehicle parked inside the garage. No injuries were reported.

“The homeowners were at home at the time of the fire but there were no injuries to anybody on scene or to firefighters,” Tilton said. “It was a complete loss for the garage.”

Tilton said the fire caused damage to two homes on either side of the garage.

“Each of the neighbors (homes) … had melted siding,” he said.

Tilton said the fire is still under investigation, but a preliminary investigating indicated the fire may have started due to homeowners smoking meat in a smoker just outside their garage. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour and half before clearing just before 3 p.m., he said.

