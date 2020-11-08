Fire destroys one garage, damages another on city's south side; no one injured

Fire destroyed one garage and damaged another next to it on the city’s south side Saturday night.
The fire occurred at 8:50 p.m. at 7603 18th Ave., just south of Lincoln Park, authorities said.
Support Local Journalism
According to Capt. Nick Eschmann of the Kenosha Fire Department, the home associated with the garage that was destroyed had minor radiant heat damage. The second adjoining garage incurred significant damage.
Dollar damage estimates were not available.
Residents evacuated unharmed, according to Eschmann, and were able to return to their home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.