 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys one garage, damages another on city's south side; no one injured
View Comments
topical alert top story

Fire destroys one garage, damages another on city's south side; no one injured

{{featured_button_text}}

Fire destroyed one garage and damaged another next to it on the city’s south side Saturday night.

The fire occurred at 8:50 p.m. at 7603 18th Ave., just south of Lincoln Park, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Capt. Nick Eschmann of the Kenosha Fire Department, the home associated with the garage that was destroyed had minor radiant heat damage. The second adjoining garage incurred significant damage.

Dollar damage estimates were not available.

Residents evacuated unharmed, according to Eschmann, and were able to return to their home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Potential Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert