Fire destroys Paddock Lake home
Fire destroys Paddock Lake home

A Paddock Lake home was destroyed by fire late Tuesday.

Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, with members of the family reported that flames were coming from a bedroom. When deputies arrived, Wright said, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Everyone in the family escaped unharmed.

Wright said the house was completely destroyed. Although the cause is still under investigation, he said it may have been caused by an unattended burning candle and is not considered to be suspicious in origin.

