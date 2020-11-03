Fire destroys pole barn in Dover at Racine/Kenosha county line

DOVER — Fire destroyed a pole barn in the town Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. when the homeowner called the Racine County Dispatch center about the fire at 2310 County Line Road.

According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arriving scene reported the metal pole barn was fully engulfed and no one was inside the structure. The structure was used to house various vehicles, tools and other items. The property is located just north of Brighton Dale Park in Kenosha County.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, however, the building and the contents were a total loss, according to the release. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Dollar damages for the structure or contents were not immediately available. Neither the homeowner nor emergency personnel on scene were injured, authorities said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.