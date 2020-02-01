Fire displaces family

A house in the 7200 block of 39th Avenue in Kenosha is uninhabitable as a result of smoke damage sustained from a fire that started early Friday night on a mattress in a first floor bedroom.
The Kenosha Fire Department was called to respond to the structure fire at 6:15 p.m., Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson, said. The occupants of the home had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.
Smoke was visible from the first floor. The fire was contained to the bedroom, though there is smoke damage throughout the home, Johnson said. It was reportedly extinguished within 20 minutes.
An adult female occupant with an underlying condition was reported treated with oxygen on the scene and transported to a local hospital fore non life-threatening treatment.
One cat was located outside the home and one cat was missing.The Red Cross was not called upon to find housing for the occupants
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Members of the Milwaukee Police Department Mounted Patrol take part in training and exercises Thursday at Spring Willow Farm in Paris on Thursday. The unit has been at the farm all week, acclimating a new horse into the unit as well as two new mounted officers, according to Kathy Emery of Spring Willow Farm. “It’s been fun to watch,” Emery said, noting that the unit has been working on crowd control exercises as well as getting the horses accustomed to loud noises and sirens. A downtown Milwaukee stable for the 12 horses is under construction, set to open in December, Emery said. She said the unit has been traveling to different venues in the area for its exercises.
