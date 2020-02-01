Fire displaces family

A house in the 7200 block of 39th Avenue in Kenosha is uninhabitable as a result of smoke damage sustained from a fire that started early Friday night on a mattress in a first floor bedroom.

The Kenosha Fire Department was called to respond to the structure fire at 6:15 p.m., Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson, said. The occupants of the home had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

Smoke was visible from the first floor. The fire was contained to the bedroom, though there is smoke damage throughout the home, Johnson said. It was reportedly extinguished within 20 minutes.

An adult female occupant with an underlying condition was reported treated with oxygen on the scene and transported to a local hospital fore non life-threatening treatment.

One cat was located outside the home and one cat was missing.The Red Cross was not called upon to find housing for the occupants

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

