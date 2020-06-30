Fire inspector offers safety tips

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no doubt many county residents will partake in lighting off a firework or two — maybe three — in celebration of the Fourth of July this weekend.

And for those who do, priority No. 1 from the Kenosha Fire Department’s perspective is to be safe.

There are a number of guidelines the public can follow so they can enjoy the holiday to its fullest.

“(It’s important) to know what the rules and regulations are, as far as if it blows up or goes up, it’s basically illegal,” Kenosha Fire Inspector Keith Aulds said. “Sparklers, of course, are legal, but sparklers are also one of the leading causes for emergency room visits for kids. Always use those while being supervised, have a can for the sticks to go into.”

The most effective safety measure, Aulds said, is to wait until later this summer when postponed fireworks displays around the county are scheduled to happen, depending of course, on the state of the pandemic.

“If people would be patient to wait for the municipalities to actually be able to hold their fireworks if they want to see fireworks (that would be helpful),” he said.