Fire strikes apartment above The Garage restaurant on 60th Street in Kenosha

The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a fire at the building which houses The Garage restaurant on Monday.

When Kenosha Fire Department firefighters arrived they found a fire burning in the apartment above the restaurant in the building located at 3001 60th St.

The Kenosha Police Department dispatched officers to help cordon off the area. Authorities blocked 60th Street from 30th Avenue to 32nd Avenue to allow for the firefighting effort for about an hour.

The fire was extinguished around 12:30 p.m. The area smelled of smoke and the building housing The Garage had visible damage on all sides of it.

No additional information is yet available.

Annelisa Miranda works at a business near The Garage.

"There was a big fire," Miranda said. "It was really pitch black, all of it. We were scared."

Miranda and he co-workers exited their building and began walking west on 60th Street out of fear that the fire would spread to their building.

"It was just all black, pitch black smoke," Miranda added. "We were panicking."

The Garage, part of the Grease and Honey restaurant network, is known for its assortment of burgers and beers. The owners were not immediately available for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.