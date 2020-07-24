Fire truck painting

Quarantining has been tough for many people, especially socially minded teenagers.
But Ariana Scuglik, 15, of Kenosha, didn't let this spring's Safer-at-Home order get her down.
The Bradford High School student re-invested her youthful energy in art, working every day through the quarantine and beyond on a special gift for her great-uncle, Ray Bloxdorf.
The completed work was an acrylic-on-canvas rendering of a Kenosha fire truck honoring Bloxdorf's 39-year career as a paramedic with the Kenosha Fire Department.
The truck is emblazoned with the number 5 signifying his years on Med 5 at firehouse No. 5. He retired as house captain of the former firehouse in 1999.
The seed for the idea was planted as Ariana passed Bloxdorf's Kenosha home every day on the way to her mother's job. "My mom would bring up stories about his work; how he saved people and had loved his job," she said.
At home, Ariana found a canvas and some acrylic paints in a closet and began sketching her ideas. What started as "a fun little project" took on a life of its own.
"Every morning I would get up, eat a small breakfast then go straight to painting and listen to music all day," she said.
Her mother, Monique' Landeau-Scuglik, said Ariana worked on the paining most days until 11 p.m.
Also impressive is that this was Ariana's first attempt at acrylic painting. "Working with acrylics was challenging," she said.
But after some experimenting with the paints and learning to mix colors, the project got underway.
The firetruck image is not a specific model Kenosha fire truck but a compilation of several, noted Ariana.
Her first inspiration was "an older version" of a firetruck she saw on TV. After researching and sketching Kenosha firetrucks, she took three different models and combined them.
"I wanted it to feel perfect and like it was (Ray's) truck," Ariana said.
Painting fire trucks has also made Ariana consider firefighting as a career option.
"I had already thought about (becoming) a marine biologist or a doctor. something to help people or animals, but was really intrigued by the fact that (Ray) was a firefighter; it made me feel like I wanted to be a firefighter," she said.
Monique said she isn't surprised by her daughter's passion. "When she starts a project she puts her heart and soul into it," she said. "She’s just an unbelievable soul."
The painting was finished last week, and Ariana and her mother took it to Bloxdorf on Friday.
"I was very happy I was able to deliver it to him in person," Ariana said.
"When we delivered the painting (Ray) was overwhelmed at how beautiful it is," Monique' said. "He was very thankful and extremely grateful.”
"He told me, 'You've really got something going for you; I am extremely proud of you,'" Ariana said.
Monique' said she feels Ariana's painting is not only a gift to her great-uncle but a way of thanking all public servants.
"This pandemic has not been easy for anyone including our youth," Monique' observed. "I’m so incredibly proud that Ariana chose to use her time recognizing those who truly give back so much and ask so little."
