Firefighters battle blaze at Downtown Twin Lakes apartments

TWIN LAKES — Firefighters battled a fire that spread through apartments in the 300 block of East Main Street in the village late Thursday.

According Candi Scheid, a bar manager at Village View Pub at 350 East Main St., firefighters from multiple jurisdictions assisted the Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue Department, which arrived at the scene at about 9 p.m. She and customers were told to evacuate immediately.

“It was not our building, but it was the apartments behind (north of) us. We had to evacuate,” Scheid said. The apartments are also located east of Rumpoles Banquet Hall at 352 East Main St.

She said about eight to 12 customers were in the bar at the time and that no one was injured.

“We shut everything down,” she said.

She said she was not aware of whether apartment residents were injured, however, and that firefighters and police were still on scene as of 11:30 p.m.

Scheid said she saw flames coming from one of the units in the pink apartment building complex not far from the bar. The flames quickly spread to units closer to the bar.

“It was the second (unit) in from us that was flaming out and then we were told clear out,” she said.