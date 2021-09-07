Firefighters battle blaze at Randall home following lightning strike; man escapes uninjured

RANDALL – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene to battle a blaze brought on when lightning struck a home just east of Powers Lake on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 1:10 p.m. when a neighbor who lives across the street saw the lightning hit the roof of the house at 8710 385th Ave., according to Lt. Tom Gilley of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Earlier in the afternoon, the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning that also included the threat of hail.

According to police radio traffic reports, Randall, Salem, Twin Lakes and Wheatland fire departments initially responded to battle the blaze. Mutual aid was also rendered by fire departments including Burlington, Bloomfield, Fox Lake, Lyons and Newport, according to Gilley.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gilley said the home had a single occupant, a man inside at the time who said that “the whole house shook” when the lightning stuck.

“There then was a fire that started in an attic,” he said.

When firefighters from the Randall Fire Department arrived at the scene they saw smoke coming from the house. Gilley said the man had already safely exited the home when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.