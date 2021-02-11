Firefighters battling blaze at Downtown Twin Lakes' apartments

TWIN LAKES – Firefighters continued to battle a fire that spread through apartments in the 300 block of East Main Street in the village late Thursday.

According Candi Scheid, a bar manager at Village View Pub at 350 East Main Street, firefighters from multiple jurisdictions, including Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. She and customers were told to evacuate immediately.

“It was not our building, but it was the apartments behind (north of) us. We had to evacuate,” Scheid said.

She said about eight to 12 customers were in the bar at the time and that no one was injured.

“We shut everything down,” she said.

She said she was not aware of the whether apartment residents were injured, however, and that firefighters and police were still on scene as of 11:30 p.m.

Scheid said she saw flames coming from one of the units in the pink apartment building complex not far from the bar. The flames quickly spread to units closer to the bar.

“It was the second (unit) in from us that was flaming out and then we were told clear out,” she said.