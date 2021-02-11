 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters battling blaze at Downtown Twin Lakes' apartments
View Comments
alert top story

Firefighters battling blaze at Downtown Twin Lakes' apartments

{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN LAKES FIRE.png

TWIN LAKES – Firefighters continued to battle a fire that spread through apartments in the 300 block of East Main Street in the village late Thursday.

According Candi Scheid, a bar manager at Village View Pub at 350 East Main Street, firefighters from multiple jurisdictions, including Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. She and customers were told to evacuate immediately.

“It was not our building, but it was the apartments behind (north of) us. We had to evacuate,” Scheid said.

She said about eight to 12 customers were in the bar at the time and that no one was injured.

“We shut everything down,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said she was not aware of the whether apartment residents were injured, however, and that firefighters and police were still on scene as of 11:30 p.m.

Scheid said she saw flames coming from one of the units in the pink apartment building complex not far from the bar. The flames quickly spread to units closer to the bar.

“It was the second (unit) in from us that was flaming out and then we were told clear out,” she said.

Upon evacuating, she said another apartment -- closer to the bar and next to a dental office at 348 E. Main St. – then caught fire.

“There were flames inside the window (of the apartment),” said Scheid, who watched firefighters spray the dental office and the bar. “They sprayed the back of the dental office building and our building to ensure that we weren’t going to start on fire.”

This story is developing. Check back at www.kenoshanews.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert