Firefighters face off at HarborPark Jazz Festival

Joey Sielski, vice president of Local 414, said the Kenosha group is looking forward to defending its title, all while supporting a good cause.

“We look forward to this event every year,” Sielski said. “It’s an honor to be a part of this competition that raises funds for a truly outstanding organization. As firefighters, we use our talents and resources to help others and support programs that help the community.”

The Waukegan Firefighters Local 473 members “are delighted to share an opportunity to support Kenosha’s community with our brothers and sisters across the border,” said Justin Johnson, Local 473 Gold Shift steward. “Building relationships with our neighbors is always a rewarding experience. Raising funds for a worthwhile organization while cooking and eating food is a function we are made for. We’re looking forward to having a great time.”

Teri Jacobson, who heads up the the Cooking Studio with Mahone-Mosley, said the cooking competition is a great way to kick off a fun day of music on the lakefront.

“Everyone who attends the Cooking Studio will get an inside look into what it’s like to cook for a firehouse, and they’ll get some great recipes and delicious samples,” Jacobson said.