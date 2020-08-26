 Skip to main content
Firefighters put out smoldering embers of Uptown fire
Uptown pic.jpg

Firefighters battled the smoldering embers for an hour in the remains of buildings at 2204, 2206 and 2210 Roosevelt Road.

 JAMES LAWSON/KENOSHA NEWS

Smoldering embers sparked an afternoon fire Wednesday in the 2200 block of Roosevelt Road the Uptown business district.

Kenosha firefighters dealt with the smoldering embers for an hour in the remains of buildings at 2204, 2206 and 2210 Roosevelt Road. They said the small fire was started from smoldering material in one of the buildings.

Fires there were initially started in the buildings Monday night by rioters who torched several buildings in the 22nd Avenue/Roosevelt Road business district.

Officials have not estimated the amount of damage.

