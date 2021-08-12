Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze at northside senior residential facility; two minor injuries

Kenosha firefighters responded and quickly extinguishing a fire that was reported outside a senior living facility late Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at about 5 p.m. to Assisi Homes of Kenosha, 1860 27th Ave., where residents — many of them older adults — were immediately evacuated from the senior living apartment complex located on the city's north side. Two residents had minor injuries, with one transported to a local hospital and another treated at the scene, according to Capt. David Marifern of the Kenosha Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported as a brush fire, but was upgraded as the flames began climbing up the southwest side of building. A northside engine company was first to arrive.

"Upon arrival, they (firefighters) had flames extending to the third floor. They performed an exterior offensive attack. We had additional units search inside for extension of fire and evacuation of occupants," said Marifern.

Marifern said damage was confined to the just the southeast corner of the three-story structure, with residual smoke damage to three apartments on that side. The origin and source of the fire remained under investigation as of Thursday night.