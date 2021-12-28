Firewood vending machine raises money for Bong Naturalist Association

TOWN OF BRIGHTON — A new firewood vending machine has been installed at Richard Bong State Recreation Area by the Bong Naturalist Association, helping fund the association’s ongoing projects.

Face-to-face sale of firewood, which halted during the COVID-19 pandemic despite continued opportunities for camping, had been one of the organization’s largest sources of funds.

“The drop in firewood sales caused Bong Naturalist Association’s income to drop by over 60%,” Dan Dickinson, BNA president, said. “That meant the ability to do projects at (the recreation area) diminished, yet our fixed costs of insurance, utilities, fees and other expenses did not decrease.”

Dickinson said the vending machine, which does not accept cash, was purchased in an effort to restore funding and was installed by volunteers in March 2021. Customers use card swipes to open a vending compartment in which firewood has been prepared for collection.

“As 2021 comes to an end and with a full season of firewood sales on the books, firewood sales exceeded everyone’s expectations,” Dickinson reports. “Revenue from firewood sales increased by nearly 60% when compared to prior average sales, and campers spoke favorably about the convenience of having access to firewood 24/7.”

The firewood is available for anyone in need of it, whether they are camping or not. It can be purchased for people to use in their home fireplace or fire pit as well.

“While you enjoy our state-certified firewood you’ll also be helping support the BNA so we can continue our work at the park,” Dickinson said.

Proceeds from firewood sales and all other fundraisers go back into Richard Bong State Recreation Area for the benefit of its guests.

A state park sticker or a day pass is required to enter the recreation area. For more information regarding firewood sales, visit the Bong Naturalist Association Facebook page or email Dickinson at bongnaturalistassociation@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0