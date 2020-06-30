Fireworks sales brisk in county

“The traditional fireworks always work well for families,” she said.

Plan family events

A customer at American Fireworks in Genoa City, who declined to give his name, had a full cart with anything but the smaller items, as he said plans were in the works for another festive occasion at his summer home up in Edgerton.

“I do this every year,” he said. “... My property opens up to a big cornfield. We have like 20 golf carts that come in our backyard for a big Fourth of July party. ... It’s pretty good. It gets better of year.”

The Johnsburg, Ill., resident said he’s been coming to American Fireworks for several years.

“This is the best one that I’ve found,” he said. “They have good deals. My sales guy isn’t here. I deal with one guy all the time, and he’s super good. He shows me everything (I need).”

Different factors

Duncan said he couldn’t put his finger on anything specific regarding the uptick in sales with the holiday fast approaching.

But he’s certain the several months spent inside during the pandemic and the lack of any real planned public events at least has had some impact.