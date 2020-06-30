Fireworks sales brisk in county

The lack of any planned fireworks throughout Kenosha County this weekend — yet another in a long line of impacts from COVID-19 — apparently can’t dampen the spirits of the general public.
At least that appears to be the case at several fireworks stores on the western edge of the county.
Whether it’s an itch to just get outside and have some fun or a traditional gathering, customers are buying plenty of stock leading to the Fourth of July on Saturday.
“This year, sales have been great,” said Chase Duncan, manager at Fireworks Superstore in Salem. “We’ve been seeing a huge influx of people, honestly more than expected.
“But given the current situation, it kind of makes sense with so many municipalities and towns canceling their fireworks shows. We’ve noticed our sales have seen a tremendous growth from year’s past.”
Timothy and Deanna Delimat, who own seven area locations of Black Bull Fireworks, said their sales have been solid as well.
“We’re doing really well,” Deanna Delimat said. “We appreciate the people who buy from us, the customers. Sales are up. They just are happy that we’re there to serve them.”
Delimat, who said her locations will remain open until Sunday, added that it appears the standard fireworks — namely sparklers and snakes — remain popular among her customers.
“The traditional fireworks always work well for families,” she said.
Plan family events
A customer at American Fireworks in Genoa City, who declined to give his name, had a full cart with anything but the smaller items, as he said plans were in the works for another festive occasion at his summer home up in Edgerton.
“I do this every year,” he said. “... My property opens up to a big cornfield. We have like 20 golf carts that come in our backyard for a big Fourth of July party. ... It’s pretty good. It gets better of year.”
The Johnsburg, Ill., resident said he’s been coming to American Fireworks for several years.
“This is the best one that I’ve found,” he said. “They have good deals. My sales guy isn’t here. I deal with one guy all the time, and he’s super good. He shows me everything (I need).”
Different factors
Duncan said he couldn’t put his finger on anything specific regarding the uptick in sales with the holiday fast approaching.
But he’s certain the several months spent inside during the pandemic and the lack of any real planned public events at least has had some impact.
“I would say that (is a factor) to a certain extent,” Duncan said. “But (for) a lot of people, it just goes to show how important the Fourth of July and fireworks really are.
“People are wanting to do it on their own now. We’ve seen a lot of our bigger ticket items flying out the door.”
Bang for their bucks
And just what are some of those bigger items?
Well, anything that makes a lot of noise and provides plenty of colors, of course.
“I would say the newest trend for us specifically are the 500 gram cakes,” Duncan said. “People can fuse them together and string them into a show of their own. Also, when you fuse them, you have so many different combinations, possibilities and orders that you can really create something unique.
“Also, the mortars (are selling) as well. People who are willing to be a little bit more labor intensive with it, they can light it, step back and do it 36 times with some of our packs.”
And create quite the boom.
