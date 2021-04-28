First body cameras on the street for sheriff's deputies, testing beginning for Kenosha Police

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There had been calls for years for local law enforcement to have officers wear body cameras.

In 2017, the City Council approved a plan but then put off the purchase because of the cost. City administration then included a purchase in the city's capital improvement plan, with an initial target date for acquisition in 2022.

However, after the Jacob Blake shooting on Aug. 23, 2020, and the protest that followed, the City Council decided to move up the purchase, voting to spend $750,000 to buy 175 body-worn cameras and up to 60 in-car cameras.

Nosalik said the city put out a request for proposals from vendors in February and aims to choose a vendor in May.

Transparency and trust

“I think the hope is to have the units on the street and in the squads by the end of the year,” Nosalik said. “We’re very excited to have these body-worn cameras. We’re eager to have this process completed and get them implemented in the field."