First body cameras on the street for sheriff's deputies, testing beginning for Kenosha Police

Kenosha Police began field-testing body cameras Wednesday, part of the department’s plan to have all officers on patrol wearing body cameras by the end of the year.
Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the department is having officers try out cameras as part of the selection process for a vendor. He said five patrol officers are field-testing one model beginning Wednesday, then another vendor’s camera will be used by a group of patrol officers beginning Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has already purchased body cameras for its deputies and correctional staff and is in the process of training.
“Some of our deputies started using them on the road as of (Wednesday),” Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department said, detailing that a small number of deputies began wearing them Wednesday, along with some members of the correctional staff.
“Within the next three to four weeks, we should have everyone fully trained” and the program fully implemented, Wright said.
Pleasant Prairie Police have had body cameras since 2017.
Board approved purchase
The Kenosha County Board approved the purchase of body cameras in July 2020, voting to spend $425,000 on the purchase and to include it in the 2021 budget. The City of Kenosha approved the purchase of body cameras in November 2020.
There had been calls for years for local law enforcement to have officers wear body cameras.
In 2017, the City Council approved a plan but then put off the purchase because of the cost. City administration then included a purchase in the city's capital improvement plan, with an initial target date for acquisition in 2022.
However, after the Jacob Blake shooting on Aug. 23, 2020, and the protest that followed, the City Council decided to move up the purchase, voting to spend $750,000 to buy 175 body-worn cameras and up to 60 in-car cameras.
Nosalik said the city put out a request for proposals from vendors in February and aims to choose a vendor in May.
Transparency and trust
“I think the hope is to have the units on the street and in the squads by the end of the year,” Nosalik said. “We’re very excited to have these body-worn cameras. We’re eager to have this process completed and get them implemented in the field."
“It’s going to be a huge benefit to everybody, to the police, the public, to get that story out there where people aren’t coming to premature conclusions based on a cell phone video, perhaps," Nosalik continued. "These body cameras are going to be a very useful tool moving forward with transparency and building trust between the police department and the citizens of Kenosha.”
According to a survey by the Wisconsin Department of Justice released earlier this year, a third of Wisconsin law enforcement agencies did not use body cameras. Of the 434 agencies surveyed, 274 did use cameras. Of those that did, most had enough equipment for all officers to wear cameras.