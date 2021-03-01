First case of UK variant of COVID reported in Kenosha County

Lab results received over the weekend confirmed that the U.K. variant of COVID-19 (also known as B.1.1.7) has made its first known appearance in Kenosha County, county Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Monday.

The individual tested positive earlier in February and has already completed the subsequent isolation period, Freiheit said. Freiheit added that presence of the relatively new variant here highlights the need to remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the local response to the pandemic nears its one-year anniversary.

“We don’t know a huge amount about these variants yet,” Freiheit said. “That’s why we still need to wear masks, avoid gatherings and socially distance.”

Update on clinics

Kenosha County Public Health clinics will remain at the county Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, during this week of March 1, Freiheit said Monday.

Those who have made second-dose appointments for this week should report to the Job Center at the time of their appointment, Freiheit added.

“Plans for a new, expanded-capacity clinic facility remain in the works, the details of which we look forward to finalizing and announcing soon,” Freiheit said.

