First public vaccine clinic west of I-94 set for Saturday at Westosha Central

The first Kenosha County COVID-19 public vaccine clinic west of I-94 is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St. (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake.
This clinic is open to people who live, work or study in Kenosha County. Appointments are recommended, although the clinic may be able to accept walk-in clients on a first-come, first served basis. Appointments, while they remain available, may be made online at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/vaccine.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity for our communities west of I-94,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said. “We thank Westosha Central’s administration for their assistance with this, and we look forward to announcing additional western Kenosha County clinics in the future.”
Kenosha County Public Health teamed up with Westosha Central earlier this month and in March to offer vaccinations to teachers and staff of all public schools west of the interstate.
A second-dose clinic will be scheduled at Westosha Central at the appropriate time interval after the April 17 clinic.
All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
For appointments at Kenosha County Public Health clinics or for other local vaccine providers, log onto the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or click the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at www.kenoshacounty.org/.
The Kenosha County vaccination call center is also available to assist with appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-605-6799.
