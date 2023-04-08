Easter celebrations this weekend enjoyed clear skies, which was especially good for the First Student Helicopter Egg Drop in Kenosha on Saturday. At First Student, Inc., 6015 52nd St., about 1,200 plastic eggs were dropped from on high out of a helicopter for kids to grab. Flying in the helicopter was lucky raffle winner and First Student employee Mary Hill.

Event organizer and Location Manager Mike Comstock said he estimated there were a few hundred people attending, including parents. The event had quickly sold out its 100 tickets, Comstock said, and if all went well they would likely hold the event again next year.

“We’re part of the community and we do a lot of community events,” Comstock said. “We like to give back.”

Kids could also take photos with several Easter Bunny outfitted employees. Comstock said his staff always stepped up to help with events, and the egg drop was no exception.

“They love doing this stuff, they enjoy participating when we have these events,” Comstock said. “The bus drivers get to see students and the students get to see the bus drivers.”

Cayla Schlevensky was attending with her three kids. She said the event would be memorable for them with the helicopter hovering overhead.

“They can also come see the Easter Bunny and get some candy,” Schlevensky said.

Schlevensky said her family were regular attendees of First Student’s events and she was grateful for the work they did locally.

“The bus company does a lot for the community,” Schlevensky said.

Carla Hodgson was with her 7-year-old granddaughter Janet Smith, who had never seen a helicopter up close.

“We always do our own Easter hunt,” Hodgson said. “I figured she’d like it. She’s never done one with other people before.”