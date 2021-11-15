First United Methodist Church in Kenosha offering free Thanksgiving dinners for pickup; sign up by Wednesday

First United Methodist Church in Kenosha will once again provide a free turkey meal with all the trimmings to go on Thanksgiving Day.

The church, located at 919 60th St., will provide holiday meals for pick-up from 10 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 at the 10th Avenue entrance. There will be signs directing traffic if drivers approach from the Sheridan Road side toward the proper entrance,. A tent will be set up outside with tables and warming boxes.

Organizers said they will be observing strict COVID-19 precautions for the safety of volunteers and guests. Those picking up meals do not have to be masked, but masks will be available for those who want them. Volunteers running meals to vehicles as well as those preparing the boxed meals will all be masked.

Congregation members and community residents looking for a free, homemade Thanksgiving meal can make reservations with the quantity of meals they need by calling Deb Barrientos at 1-262-496-0648 by Wednesday.

After the sign-up meal distribution, the church will offer meals from noon to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for walk-up guests. They also do not need to be masked to receive a boxed, hot holiday meal, but masks will be available.

The event is sponsored annually by the church. All meals not distributed during the event will be delivered to the Shalom Center.

