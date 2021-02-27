fishing derby

Trudging across a slushy lake and sitting for hours trying to pull a fish through small hole in the ice isn’t everyone’s idea of fun.

But that didn’t stop them from enjoying the Kenosha County Tavern League’s 17th Annual Ice Fishing Party Saturday.

It’s called a party, not a derby, for a reason, league president Jennifer Collison said. The organization’s largest fundraiser of the year is built around a derby, but includes food, music, games and the biggest raffle prizes of any event around.

As anglers took to inland lakes in the tri-county area in the hopes of netting a winning fish, others ventured to the event headquarters at Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Road, in New Munster, in the hopes of snagging a raffle prize.

“I didn’t want to deal with all the slush,” Tom Knautz, of Rochester in Racine County, said. “I took part in a derby on Brown’s Lake last weekend. I’m here to get some raffle tickets.”

There were chances to win all sorts of outdoors equipment, guns, kayaks, grills, wagons full of liquor, a “she shed” package, coolers filled with meat, and a utility vehicle, for example.

