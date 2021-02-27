fishing derby

Trudging across a slushy lake and sitting for hours trying to pull a fish through small hole in the ice isn’t everyone’s idea of fun.
But that didn’t stop them from enjoying the Kenosha County Tavern League’s 17th Annual Ice Fishing Party Saturday.
It’s called a party, not a derby, for a reason, league president Jennifer Collison said. The organization’s largest fundraiser of the year is built around a derby, but includes food, music, games and the biggest raffle prizes of any event around.
As anglers took to inland lakes in the tri-county area in the hopes of netting a winning fish, others ventured to the event headquarters at Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Road, in New Munster, in the hopes of snagging a raffle prize.
“I didn’t want to deal with all the slush,” Tom Knautz, of Rochester in Racine County, said. “I took part in a derby on Brown’s Lake last weekend. I’m here to get some raffle tickets.”
There were chances to win all sorts of outdoors equipment, guns, kayaks, grills, wagons full of liquor, a “she shed” package, coolers filled with meat, and a utility vehicle, for example.
More than 30 people had arrived at the headquarters between 10 and 11 a.m. By early afternoon there were no parking spaces to be had and as hundreds turned out to attend after fishing culminated at noon. final totals were not available by press time. In previous years the event attracted upward of 800 people.
By 10:30 a.m. a 33-inch northern pike had been registered at the Beach Bar on Lake Mary, one of the fish registration sites.
Tom Harris, of Wheatland, brought his daughter Grace, 2, out to fish on Lake Mary. But, they only jigged through a hole in the ice using wax worms.
“We caught a bunch of blue gills,” Harris said, adding none were big enough to enter. “We were only out there for about 45 minutes before my daughter got cold.”
So, they picked up grandma, Pam Harris, and headed to Bella Vita.
“It’s the first time I’ve come out,” Pam Harris said, adding she wanted to support a good cause. “Sometimes I get lucky, so I thought I’d give it a whirl.”
Proceeds from the event support the league’s charitable causes, such as Vets Roll, local fire departments, and the league’s Safe Ride program.