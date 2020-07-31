Fishing kayaks available to rent at community sailing center

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kayak fishing may be more than 5,000 years old, but this summer is the first time anyone has started to rent kayaks in the Kenosha harbor.

Anglers looking to try small boat fishing need only book with the Kenosha Community Sailing Center online and bring their tackle down to the Kenosha Yacht Club where the center is located.

Recognizing that there are many people who enjoy fishing the harbor, the sailing center wanted to include some fishing kayaks in their new fleet of recreational rental watercraft, said Jim Buck, president of the Kenosha Sailing Center. “We are all about growing the community around the harbor whether people are sailing, fishing, or paddling. We want them to love the lake and not take it for granted.”

Rob Wendel, owner of Lake Michigan Anglers and a regional kayak fishing expert, reports that the Kenosha harbor is filled with brown trout and salmon in September. He recommends any type of crankbait and encourages people to experience the thrill of catching fish from a kayak. Once you get started, you will be the one hooked!