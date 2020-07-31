Fishing kayaks available to rent at community sailing center

Kayak fishing may be more than 5,000 years old, but this summer is the first time anyone has started to rent kayaks in the Kenosha harbor.
Anglers looking to try small boat fishing need only book with the Kenosha Community Sailing Center online and bring their tackle down to the Kenosha Yacht Club where the center is located.
Recognizing that there are many people who enjoy fishing the harbor, the sailing center wanted to include some fishing kayaks in their new fleet of recreational rental watercraft, said Jim Buck, president of the Kenosha Sailing Center. “We are all about growing the community around the harbor whether people are sailing, fishing, or paddling. We want them to love the lake and not take it for granted.”
Rob Wendel, owner of Lake Michigan Anglers and a regional kayak fishing expert, reports that the Kenosha harbor is filled with brown trout and salmon in September. He recommends any type of crankbait and encourages people to experience the thrill of catching fish from a kayak. Once you get started, you will be the one hooked!
The popularity of kayak fishing has been exploding over the last few years. Kayak manufacturers have designed boats specifically for anglers. The fishing kayaks being rented by the Kenosha Community Sailing Center include a handheld fish finder, two flush mount rod holders and plenty of room for gear.
The Kenosha Community Sailing Center has been reaching out to groups like the Kenosha Sportfishing & Conservation Association (KSFCA), Root Pike WIN and the Kenosha Charter Boat Association to pull together, share information and support each other. Lynn Davis, President of KSFCA was excited to pass the news about the fishing kayaks on to their membership and the Sailing Center is pleased to share information about KSFCA’s mission, particularly their conservation efforts.
Online rental bookings and registration for sailing courses can all be done on the Kenosha Community Sailing Center’s website www.kenoshasailing.org. They are also on most social media channels like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or you can get on their email list to receive timely announcements about their organization’s activities and other harbor events by sending your name and email to info@kenoshasailing.org.
