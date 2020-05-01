Fishing season has arrived

“They’ve told homeowners and visitors to not come there yet,” Cole said. “Wait until it’s safe. ... Take a timeout from traveling to the far reaches of the state of Wisconsin, and let’s be safe. Our mandate (from the DNR) is to do the same thing.”

The difficulties faced by everybody at the moment isn’t lost on Cole, who said he hopes a trip outdoors can help lessen some of the stress people may be feeling.

“Things have changed, and because of that, we believe at the DNR, that getting outside can soften that blow and provide us a little mental relief,” Cole said. “We want folks to be safe, and above all, be safe.”

From a compliance standpoint, DNR Conservation Warden Matt O’Brien asked the public to use patience as they venture out this weekend.

O’Brien said he’s confident most will follow the social distancing guidelines, but with nice weather in the forecast, some delays in getting boats in the water certainly are to be expected.

“We’ve seen fishermen at landings out in the water now for a number of weeks,” he said. “By and large, folks are doing a really good job of being compliant.