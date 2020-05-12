Five additional COVID-19 cases temporarily close area InSinkErator plants again

Officials with Emerson Electric announced early Monday evening that the company has temporarily suspended operations at its two area InSinkErator production facilities in Racine and Kenosha after five additional employees were diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.
The closures come on the heels of Emerson’s temporary May 7-10 closure of its Racine InSinkErator manufacturing plant, 4700 21st St., for cleaning and sanitizing.
That move, prompted by two employee COVID-19 infections, affected around 650 employees who all received pay based on their regularly scheduled hours during the shutdown.
Monday’s announcement expands COVID-19’s reach at InSinkErator.
The Racine factory, which reopened Monday morning, was closed again as of second shift after four additional employees there tested positive for COVID-19.
InSinkErator’s 150-employee Kenosha production facility, 5612 95th Ave., was also closed as of second shift Monday after one employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our employees is Emerson’s top priority,” said Emerson spokesman Dave Baldridge in a statement to The Journal Times. “We temporarily closed the Racine and Kenosha facilities as of second shift today, May 11, to track and quarantine employees who came in close contact with those positive cases.
Both of these facilities have already been cleaned and sanitized since these latest positive cases were at work. We are also adjusting our operations to reduce employee contact while continuing social distancing along with other safety measures we have already implemented to help prevent against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We plan to reopen these facilities in the next 2-3 days. All employees will receive pay based on their schedule.”
Emerson Electric, a manufacturer of automation equipment and other technology products, owns InSinkErator, which serves both the residential and commercial markets. InSinkErator was founded in 1927 after architect John W. Hammes invented the world’s first garbage disposal.
Today one of the world’s largest manufacturers of food waste disposals with 1,300 employees globally, InSinkErator also manufactures instant hot water systems and a variety of commercial equipment including food waste disposal systems, instant hot water dispensers, pulper systems, instant-warm handwashing systems and Grind2Energy, a system which recycles food scraps including fats, grease and oils into clean water and renewable energy in the forms of electricity, heat and compressed natural gas.
Locally, industrial conglomerate Emerson also owns Cudahy-based Vilter Manufacturing.
Deemed an essential business during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, InSinkErator has continued its manufacturing operations, with various public health safety protocols in place.
The company operates two area InSinkErator facilities in addition to its Racine and Kenosha manufacturing plants—its corporate headquarters at 1520 International Dr. in Mount Pleasant, and a warehouse distribution center at 2001 Renaissance Blvd. in Sturtevant.
