Five brothers complete rare feat as all become Eagle Scouts

Mary also advises Scouts to avoid “trying to rush and finish the Scout program. The journey and the experience are part of the fun. What you get out of Scouts is what you put into it.”

Scout members should, she said, “go to the outings and campouts, including summer camps.”

As for parents, Mary encourages them to “join your children as they journey through the Scouting program. You can have a great experience right along with them. Go on the campouts and outings with your kids. The most important thing is to have fun together.”

Gerald Ehr’s advice to fellow Scouts is “don’t be afraid to make your voice heard! If there is an activity that you would like to do with your troop, be it high adventure or a local campground, the program is designed to be Scout-focused, so bring it up at a meeting and try to make it happen.”

Enjoying outings, he added, “helps to keep you involved in Scouts and is all a part of the journey toward Eagle.”

A rare feat

Andrew Hardin, an executive with Three Harbors Council, said having five brothers all become Eagle Scouts “is really a special deal.”