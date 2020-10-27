Five brothers complete rare feat as all become Eagle Scouts

It’s not easy to fly like an eagle.
Or an Eagle Scout.
In 2019, only about 8% of Boy Scouts nationwide achieved Eagle Scout status.
But in one Town of Wheatland family, becoming an Eagle Scout is something of a tradition.
All five of Mary and Paul Ehr’s sons — Matthew, Daniel, Robert, Gerald and Benjamin — put in the work to earn the highest award in the Boy Scouts of America.
That status puts them in good company: 61,353 young men became Eagle Scouts last year, beating the previous record of 58,659 set in 2012, the 100-year anniversary of the award.
When her sons started in Scouts, Mary Ehr had no idea they would later soar. (Fittingly, their last name is pronounced “air,” but she was still surprised.)
She and her husband wanted their sons to joins Scouts because “we know how good the program is, and we wanted to have the boys do an activity with other boys.”
Joining was simple — “St. Alphonsus school started a Cub Scout pack,” Mary Ehr said — but putting in the work to become an Eagle Scout is anything but easy.
Completing projects
Scouts must first work their way through the ranks toward Eagle status, earn 21 merit badges and complete an Eagle Scout project.
The Ehr brothers’ projects were:
Benjamin: Compiling and sending more than 100 care packages for overseas troops.
Gerald: Cleaning chipped paint and repainting the New Munster Park concession stand.
Robert: Constructing a new sign for Koch Park in the Town of Wheatland and repairing and staining the park’s picnic tables.
Daniel: Constructing a cabinet to store percussion instruments and other items for Westosha Central High School.
Matthew: Constructing a sign for Oakwood Shores Park in the Town of Wheatland and sanding and staining the sign in Koch Park.
Once the oldest Ehr brother became an Eagle Scout, “it became a goal for all of the family,” Mary Ehr said.
Each brother — in true Eagle Scout fashion — helped out on the projects.
“This was not as easy for Matthew,” Mary Ehr said of her youngest son, “as three of his brothers live over an hour or more away. They all wanted to help each other out on projects.”
After helping all her sons — and volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America’s Three Harbors Council serving Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties — Mary Ehr has some advice for others who are setting a goal of becoming an Eagle Scout: “Make sure that you keep earning your ranks and merit badges over time,” she said. “Don’t try and cram it all in just before you turn 18. You never know what can happen, such as a pandemic, to hamper progress.”
Mary also advises Scouts to avoid “trying to rush and finish the Scout program. The journey and the experience are part of the fun. What you get out of Scouts is what you put into it.”
Scout members should, she said, “go to the outings and campouts, including summer camps.”
As for parents, Mary encourages them to “join your children as they journey through the Scouting program. You can have a great experience right along with them. Go on the campouts and outings with your kids. The most important thing is to have fun together.”
Gerald Ehr’s advice to fellow Scouts is “don’t be afraid to make your voice heard! If there is an activity that you would like to do with your troop, be it high adventure or a local campground, the program is designed to be Scout-focused, so bring it up at a meeting and try to make it happen.”
Enjoying outings, he added, “helps to keep you involved in Scouts and is all a part of the journey toward Eagle.”
A rare feat
Andrew Hardin, an executive with Three Harbors Council, said having five brothers all become Eagle Scouts “is really a special deal.”
“It’s very hard for any one person to earn it,” he said, “and for all five brothers, that’s very rare. It’s awesome. In my 20-plus years of working for the Boy Scouts of America, this is the first time I have seen five brothers all earn the Eagle rank.”
He added with a chuckle that the rare achievement “put a lot of pressure on the youngest brother.”
Being an Eagle Scout is “a rank for life,” said Hardin, who earned his own Eagle Scout status in 1994 in Alabama. (His project was building a bridge in a state park.)
He encourages Scout members “to really strive to become Eagles. It’s an honor that stays with you for your entire lifetime. You can put it on your college resume and your job resume.”
For families, “Scouting is a program that teaches timeless values in a way that makes it fun,” he said.
The Ehr brothers keep busy putting those life skills to work outside of Scouting: Matthew Ehr is a senior at Central High School; Benjamin and Gerald are engineers; Robert is a science teacher; and Daniel is a production associate and continuing his education, Mary Ehr said.
The Eagle Scout ranks are undergoing their biggest change this year: For the first time, starting in 2020, female Eagle Scouts will also be honored, as the Boy Scouts of America opened their membership to girls, too.
Fly, Eagles, fly.
