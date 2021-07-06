Five contestants seek title of Miss Bristol

Five young women will compete Friday for the title of Miss Bristol as part of the annual three-day Bristol Progress Days festivities.
The winner will be crowed at the Bristol Progress Days Banquet, set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., at which the Outstanding Citizens and Outstanding Jr. Citizens will also be announced.
Bristol Progress Days culminates Sunday with a parade at 12:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. For a full schedule of events, visit bristolprogressdays.com/schedule. A majority of the events take place at Hansen Park, located at highways 45 and AH.
Miss Bristol is selected based on civic accomplishments, speaking ability, personality, poise and appearance. Contestants are, in alphabetical order:
Amanda Gorsuch
Gorsuch, 18, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. While a student at Westosha-Central High School, she participated in band, choir and drama. She is a member of the Bristol Strivers 4-H Club and has served as treasurer, vice president and president of her church youth group. Activities include helping with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, parking cars at the Racine County Fair, highway clean-up, bake sales and Christmas caroling at long-term care facilities and local veterans’ homes. Her parents are Dr. David and Carol Gorsuch.
Micaela Lawlor
Lawlor, 18, plans to attend Minneapolis Community and Technical College, where she will major in psychology and hopes to become a school counselor, and also to own a bakery or cafe. While a student at Westosha-Central High School, she was involved in culinary pursuits and volleyball. She is active with her church, where she helps in the nursery during Sunday service and during adult studies on Wednesday and Friday. Lawlor was named Outstanding Jr. Citizen in 2016. Her parents are Tim and June Lawlor.
Jennah Miller
Miller, 21, attended Southwestern University in Texas and plans to work with kids in music therapy and teach music. Her current activities include volunteering at the Salem Library for Book Buddies, helping at her church with puppets, Vacation Bible School, the children’s choirs and Sunday School. She has also volunteered at the Bristol Fire Station and at Bristol Grade School, as well as at various music events. She published her first book in 2020 on Mental Health Awareness. Her parents are Mark and Julie Miller.
Amanda Palmen
Palmen, 17, is a senior at Westosha-Central High School. Her future plans are to attend college to earn an elementary education degree. She is an active member of Girl Scouts and National Honor Society, is president of Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and participates with Show Choir and Drama Club. She was part of the Freshman Mentoring Program, was in Forensics and received the PTA Challenger award in 2018. Through FCCLA, she facilitated a food drive and a blood drive. She volunteers at the Helping Hands Program at Westosha Lakes Church. Her parents are Roy and Dianne Palmen.
Emily Thomas
Thomas, 20, attends the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is majoring in communication. While attending Westosha-Central High School, she was involved in French Honors Society and Thespian Honors Society, was vice president of Drama Club and was involved in choir and forensics. She has volunteered as Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 385, is a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow and is the first female ceremonialist at Kanwa tho Lodge of the Three Harbors Council. Her parents are Rob and Kara Thomas.