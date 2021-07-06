Five contestants seek title of Miss Bristol

Micaela Lawlor

Lawlor, 18, plans to attend Minneapolis Community and Technical College, where she will major in psychology and hopes to become a school counselor, and also to own a bakery or cafe. While a student at Westosha-Central High School, she was involved in culinary pursuits and volleyball. She is active with her church, where she helps in the nursery during Sunday service and during adult studies on Wednesday and Friday. Lawlor was named Outstanding Jr. Citizen in 2016. Her parents are Tim and June Lawlor.

Jennah Miller

Miller, 21, attended Southwestern University in Texas and plans to work with kids in music therapy and teach music. Her current activities include volunteering at the Salem Library for Book Buddies, helping at her church with puppets, Vacation Bible School, the children’s choirs and Sunday School. She has also volunteered at the Bristol Fire Station and at Bristol Grade School, as well as at various music events. She published her first book in 2020 on Mental Health Awareness. Her parents are Mark and Julie Miller.

Amanda Palmen