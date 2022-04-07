Five election recounts loom after county officials certify results

Ballot recounts loom in three Kenosha County Board races, one City Council race and a rural School Board race which were decided by less than 10 votes each on Tuesday night.

Requests for recounts can be made after the officials certification of the votes cast in the spring election is completed.

The certification process is expected to begin Friday morning and could be completed by the end of the day or on Monday. Once completed, candidates have three business days to formally request a recount.

The recounts will be free because each of the races involved candidate totals separated by less than 10 votes.

Kenosha County Board District 8

The race to represent District 8 was nearly a tie, and a recount is likely. Alyssa Williams led unofficial results with 371 votes, while incumbent supervisor Zach Rodriguez had 369 votes (50%).

Rodriguez was not available for comment Thursday.

“I’m excited but I believe we will have to go back in for a recount because it is so very close,” Williams said. “I’m hopeful but I am also waiting to make sure that I did win.”

The district serves City of Kenosha Wards 27, 30, 31, 32, and 41.

Kenosha County Board District 9

The race to represent District was too close to call and a recount is coming. In unofficial results, incumbent supervisor John O’Day had 818 votes (50%) to Daniel Nyberg’ 809 (50%).

O’Day, whose been in office since 1996, said he expects Nyberg to request a recount. O’Day said he’s happy with the results even though this was the closest race for County Board he said he’s ever faced.

Nyberg said he will request a recount after the votes are certified.

“There were quite a bit of absentee ballots that went in,” Nyberg said, adding that he’s proud “to come in as a no-name and do well” no matter the outcome.

“If I can pull within nine votes of a guy whose been there for more than 20 years .... “ he said. “Still, I wish I had those votes.”

Nyberg said he’s very grateful for all the support he received.

The District 9 candidate represents Wards 38, 39, 40 and 62 in Kenosha.

Kenosha County Board District 11

The race to represent District 11 is too close to call and a recount is possible. Zach Stock had 615 votes (50%) to Guida Brown’s 608 (49%), according to the unofficial vote counts.

Brown said she’s “looking into” whether to request a recount.

“I really want (Kenosha County Clerk) Regi Bachochin’s input,” Brown said. “I don’t want to waste the energy if I’m not going to make up the votes.”

Sill, Brown said Stock “seems like a very nice person” and that “if I had to lose this is the way to lose.” It was Brown’s first run for political office.

Stock said he expects a recount but still feels excited.

“I’m very happy with all the support I got from my friends and family and people in the district,” Stock said.

District 11 occupies much of the city of Kenosha’s central area, largely south of 60th Street and north of 75th Street, and east of 50th Avenue and west of 30th Avenue.

Kenosha City Council District 12

In District 12’s unofficial results, Ruth Dyson led Erick Hansen by three votes. Dyson received 208 votes (50%) compared with Hansen’s 205 (50%).

Dyson said she expects a recount but “whatever comes with the recount” she’ll be satisfied with it. It was her first time running for city council.

If her lead does hold, Dyson said she’s already looking at which city committees and commissions she wants to join. She’s eyeing the Public Safety and Welfare Committee and Parks Commission.

“I just want to thank all those who voted for me and I appreciate their confidence in me,” Dyson said. “It’s not my community. It’s our community and our district.”

Hansen said he is “pleasantly surprised” by the results, especially because it was his first time running for City Council. He said he plans to request a recount.

District 12 takes in part of the south side of the city, sitting largely south of 60th Street and north of 75th Street, and east of 26th Avenue and west of 14th Avenue.

Randall School Board

Only one vote separated two newcomers for one seat on the Randall School Board.

According to unofficial vote totals, Jeffrey Swanson, garnered 531 votes, while Meredith Kurtzweil tallied 530.

Kurtzweil confirmed Wednesday she will request a recount.

