Five Kenosha County students awarded Cropley, Madrigrano-Friebus scholarships

The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation have announced five Kenosha County students who are currently attending college in Wisconsin will be awarded scholarships from the foundation’s Cropley and Madrigrano-Friebus scholarships.
Cropley Scholarships
The following four Kenosha County residents, who all attend a University of Wisconsin System school, are recipients of the foundation’s Cropley Scholarships. Each will receive a $3,000 award (with quotes from each recipient):
Wylie Jackson is a junior at UW-La Crosse, studying Psychology as well as Organizational and Professional Communications Studies — “Due to my passion to support the children and adolescents with mental health needs ... to prevent problems before they begin or to work collectively to solve any challenges once they arise in a child’s life.”
Keydi Osorio is a sophomore at UW-Parkside, studying Political Science with a Concentration in Law — “To me, it is important to change the process of immigration ... I want to help create better processes and policies to minimize the trauma created by deportations.”
Molly Robbins is a senior at UW-Whitewater, studying Math Education and Dance — “I want to be the type of teacher that helps kids walk away from my classroom feeling better about their math abilities than when they came in.”
Ashley Stich is a sophomore at UW-Parkside, studying Applied Health Science and Coaching — “I want to ... use my story as inspiration. ... I was diagnosed with a rare incurable disease. My journey has taken some detours, but I am more motivated than ever to show that I will make it.”
In 2020, the foundation received 24 applications for the Cropley Scholarship.
Established by the late Ward Cropley, the former head of classified advertising at the Kenosha News (who retired in 1962 after 43 years with the newspaper) and his wife Jesse Cropley, the scholarships are to provide financial assistance to “needy and worthy students, who are desirous of and ambitious to receive a college, university, or other higher education, and who without financial assistance would be unable to acquire such college, university or higher education.”
Since its introduction in 2015, the foundation has awarded a total of $67,500 in Cropley Scholarships to 24 college students from Kenosha County.
The Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship
Galilea Flores, a senior at Carthage College studying Criminal Justice and Sociology, has been selected to receive the 2020 Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship, a $1,250 award.
Established by Gina Madrigrano-Friebus, the scholarship is awarded to a Kenosha County woman in her senior year at Carthage College or UW-Parkside with an excellent academic record. Flores is the fourth recipient of the scholarship.
