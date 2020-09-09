Five Kenosha County students awarded Cropley, Madrigrano-Friebus scholarships

Ashley Stich is a sophomore at UW-Parkside, studying Applied Health Science and Coaching — “I want to ... use my story as inspiration. ... I was diagnosed with a rare incurable disease. My journey has taken some detours, but I am more motivated than ever to show that I will make it.”

In 2020, the foundation received 24 applications for the Cropley Scholarship.

Established by the late Ward Cropley, the former head of classified advertising at the Kenosha News (who retired in 1962 after 43 years with the newspaper) and his wife Jesse Cropley, the scholarships are to provide financial assistance to “needy and worthy students, who are desirous of and ambitious to receive a college, university, or other higher education, and who without financial assistance would be unable to acquire such college, university or higher education.”

Since its introduction in 2015, the foundation has awarded a total of $67,500 in Cropley Scholarships to 24 college students from Kenosha County.

The Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship

Galilea Flores, a senior at Carthage College studying Criminal Justice and Sociology, has been selected to receive the 2020 Madrigrano-Friebus Scholarship, a $1,250 award.