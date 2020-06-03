Five people shot at North Beach in Racine

All five victims were transported to the hospital, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. The conditions of the victims were unknown as of 11:30 p.m. Melby said. Police had not released the names or any information about the victims at that time.

At 7:20 p.m. when the shooting occurred, about a mile away hundreds of people were gathered outside the Racine County Courthouse chanting in support of justice for George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis. Around an hour before that, hundreds stood in silence, honoring Floyd.

While police said they didn't know of any association between the shooting and protests that also occurred on Tuesday evening in Racine, tensions were high as people flocked to Michigan Avenue to see what was going on after the report of the shooting, with some people shouting at each other.

One man, who was on Michigan Avenue at the time of the shooting, but declined to give his name, said he saw a group in the parking lot near North Beach.