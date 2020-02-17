Five years after death, homicide trial begins

More than five years after he allegedly stabbed to death a fellow resident of a care facility, a man is being tried for first-degree homicide.
Marcel Kudzin, 70, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing death of James Nelson on Nov. 10, 2015, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for injuries to another resident.
The incident took place at St. James Manor, a now-closed community-based residential facility for people with mental illness or disabilities.
Kudzin is alleged to have killed Nelson with a kitchen knife after Nelson intervened when Kudzin attacked a female resident.
According to the opening statement by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, the incident began when Kudzin suddenly attacked a female resident in the group home dining room, punching her and choking her.
Two staff members intervened, and Kudzin went to the kitchen and grabbed a butcher knife, returning to go after the female resident and a staff member again.
“Mr. Nelson saw what was going on and attempted to protect (the women),” Binger said. “In response, the defendant turned toward Mr. Nelson and began stabbing him.”
Since his arrest immediately after the attack, Kudzin’s case has shifted in and out of the court system as his mental health status has wavered.
He has a long history of mental illness and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
In late 2918, the court found Kudzin was incompetent and would likely not regain competency, and his case was converted to a civil commitment. He has been treated in a mental health facility since then.
Last week, based on the recommendation of doctors, the court found Kudzin was now competent to stand trial.
That does not mean he is no longer mentally ill, but that he is competent enough to understand the court proceeding and communicate with his attorneys.
In addition to the homicide and attempted homicide charges, Kudzin is charged with aggravated battery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for his alleged attacks on staff.
The case will continue Tuesday.