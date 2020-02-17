Five years after death, homicide trial begins

More than five years after he allegedly stabbed to death a fellow resident of a care facility, a man is being tried for first-degree homicide.

Marcel Kudzin, 70, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing death of James Nelson on Nov. 10, 2015, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for injuries to another resident.

The incident took place at St. James Manor, a now-closed community-based residential facility for people with mental illness or disabilities.

Kudzin is alleged to have killed Nelson with a kitchen knife after Nelson intervened when Kudzin attacked a female resident.

According to the opening statement by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, the incident began when Kudzin suddenly attacked a female resident in the group home dining room, punching her and choking her.

Two staff members intervened, and Kudzin went to the kitchen and grabbed a butcher knife, returning to go after the female resident and a staff member again.

“Mr. Nelson saw what was going on and attempted to protect (the women),” Binger said. “In response, the defendant turned toward Mr. Nelson and began stabbing him.”

