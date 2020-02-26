Fix It: Following up on dumped waste near 52nd Street

Today’s problem: Fix It stopped by 5510 52nd St. to see if waste dumped in the stand of trees was still there. It is, including what looks like prescription medicine bottles.
This was the subject of a Fix It on Jan. 10. Reader DP had written, “There is a big mess in the tangle of trees and weeds down the hill, and I am not sure who should be alerted to clean up the garbage. Before long it’s going to be covered with snow and forgotten.”
At that time, city of Kenosha inspections supervisor Richard Kath wrote, “A trash case has been entered for this complaint. An order to clean up will be issued to the owner of record. Should the owner not comply with the order to clean up, the city’s contractor will clean up and the costs will be charged to the owner.”
According to Kenosha County, the property is owned by Jondex Corp.
This is a vacant lot on the north side of 52nd Street, west of the old Shopko and just south of the RCK Foods facility.
State records indicate the registered agent’s office is Corporation Service Co. in Madison, with a principal’s office located in Milwaukee.
Since the waste is still there, Fix It contacted the city of Kenosha’s inspections department again to ask if the property owner had responded to the city’s clean-up order and when the city’s contractor would step in to clean it up.
City responds: John Morrissey, head of the Kenosha Department of City Inspections, wrote, “An order to clean up the property was sent to the owner of record. We did not receive a response from the property owner.”
Morrissey noted that the weather has set back plans to clean up property, noting that some of the garbage is frozen to the ground.
“Due to the location and area, most of the cleanup will have to be done by hand ... and we are hoping the weather will warm up to where the items are no longer frozen to the ground.
“The actual cost of the cleanup and an administrative fee will be charged to the owner of record and if not paid, we will ask that it be a special charge to the property.
“It is our hope that the contractor will be able to schedule a cleanup early next week. Of course this is weather dependent; it currently appears it will be at least in the high 40s early next week,” wrote Morrissey.
Thank you to the city for following up on this.
Update: Reflective warning signs have been added to both sides of the bridge abutment at the railroad overpass on 56th Street. Thanks to the city for taking care of that safety issue.