Fix It: Following up on dumped waste near 52nd Street

Today’s problem: Fix It stopped by 5510 52nd St. to see if waste dumped in the stand of trees was still there. It is, including what looks like prescription medicine bottles.

This was the subject of a Fix It on Jan. 10. Reader DP had written, “There is a big mess in the tangle of trees and weeds down the hill, and I am not sure who should be alerted to clean up the garbage. Before long it’s going to be covered with snow and forgotten.”

At that time, city of Kenosha inspections supervisor Richard Kath wrote, “A trash case has been entered for this complaint. An order to clean up will be issued to the owner of record. Should the owner not comply with the order to clean up, the city’s contractor will clean up and the costs will be charged to the owner.”

According to Kenosha County, the property is owned by Jondex Corp.

This is a vacant lot on the north side of 52nd Street, west of the old Shopko and just south of the RCK Foods facility.

State records indicate the registered agent’s office is Corporation Service Co. in Madison, with a principal’s office located in Milwaukee.