Flag retirement ceremony to be held in Pleasant Prairie on Sept. 11

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- A Patriotic Day flag retirement to be held on Sunday, Sept. 11th, the 21st anniversary of 9/11, at 2 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd.
Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Archbishop Messmer Assembly 1201, the event will honor the men and women who gave their lives to defend the country.
The Knights of Columbus will be collecting worn and tattered flags at area Catholic churches, at ACE Hardware, 3508 80th St., and the day of the ceremony.
IN PHOTOS: Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
From Washington to Brighton
Residents gather Monday afternoon as U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., delivered a U.S. flag that was flown over the Capitol to the Brighton War Memorial. State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, joined Steil to deliver the flag to Connie Erdman and members of the Brighton War Memorial Board. The Brighton War Memorial, located on 240th Avenue (Highway X), was built in 1921 in remembrance of Brighton’s fallen Civil War and World War I soldiers. The first monument included the names of 68 men from Brighton who died during the Civil War and the 37 men who died in World War I. In 2016, private funds were raised to expand the memorial to honor veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Submitted photo
Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, right, joined Congressman Bryan Steil, left, to deliver the flag to Connie Erdman of Brighton and members of the Brighton War Memorial Board on Aug. 9, 2021.
Submitted photo
Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
Brighton residents join State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, and Congressman Bryan Steil, at the Brighton War Memorial Board on Aug. 9, 2021, to celebrate the delivery of a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol.
Submitted photo
Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
Congressman Bryan Steil joins others in getting out of the rain following the dedication of a U.S. flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol to the Brighton War Memorial on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Brighton.
Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, center, joined Congressman Bryan Steil, third from right, to deliver a U.S. flag to Connie Erdman of Brighton and members of the Brighton War Memorial Board on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Steil requested that a flag be flown over the U.S. Capitol, which was then presented to the Brighton War Memorial Committee. Community members gathered to attend the flag presentation ceremony on Aug. 9.
Submitted photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.