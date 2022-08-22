 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flag retirement ceremony to be held in Pleasant Prairie on Sept. 11

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- A Patriotic Day flag retirement to be held on Sunday, Sept. 11th, the 21st anniversary of 9/11, at 2 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd.

Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Archbishop Messmer Assembly 1201, the event will honor the men and women who gave their lives to defend the country.

The Knights of Columbus will be collecting worn and tattered flags at area Catholic churches, at ACE Hardware, 3508 80th St., and the day of the ceremony.

