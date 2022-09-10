 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flag retirement ceremony will be held in Pleasant Prairie Sunday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- The Knights of Columbus Bishop Messemer Assembly 1201 will be hosting a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11 (Patriot Day).

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., and is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Area residents may bring their worn and tattered flag to the event to be formally retired as part of the ceremony.

