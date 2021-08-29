 Skip to main content
Flagging operations on County Highway H to begin Monday
Flagging operations on County Highway H to begin Monday

Flagging operations on County Highway H (88th Avenue) between Highway 158 (52nd Street) and County Highway S (38th Street) are scheduled to begin Monday during daytime hours.

It will last for approximately one week, while crews work to install storm sewer infrastructure. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the project.

Kenosha County, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is the process of reconstructing County Highway S from the Interstate 94 East Frontage Road to Highway 31, with scheduled completion in late fall. The flagging is to maintain traffic safely in that work zone in conjunction with an adjacent development.

There is a flurry of activity underway at three different commercial sites in an around the intersection of Highways 31 and S In Somers.

Each of the projects is part of the Somers Market Square development, which is anchored by Walmart and Sam's Club, located at the southwest corner of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway S (38th Street).

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

