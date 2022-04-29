Fleeing Artists performing "Melancholy Play"

Kaila Bingen is pulling double duty on “Melancholy Play.”

Not only is she directing the Fleeing Artists’ production — opening tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts — but she also plays the role of Julian and did the sound design.

That role, and the sound design, take on special significance in this show because playwright Sarah Ruhl designed her play to be performed with music.

Bingen — an accomplished musician who co-founded the Kenosha Opera Festival — will be “on stage as Julian the entire show. I’ll be underscoring significant moments in the show on the violin with all original music.”

Despite its title, “Melancholy Play” is described by Fleeing Artists as “an out-there, bizarro comedy from the mind of acclaimed playwright Ruhl.”

The show focuses on Tilly (played by Susan Falk), who is feeling melancholic, and how she interacts with the other characters. Love changes their emotions and can lead to happiness — or strife.

“Most of the characters experience both those emotions,” Bingen said. “It depends on what they’re bringing to the table at the beginning and what they learn from each other as they hurtle toward the end.”

She adds that the characters’ emotions are “all authentic and valid, no matter what state they’re in at any given point of the show.”

The characters in the play all seem to be searching for love and try to find it wherever and whenever they can to escape the mundanity of their lives.

Bingen was attracted to the show because the playwright “allows actors to go just that one step further than would normally be appropriate for civilized society. They can explore the true boundaries of the dramatic, emotional, giddy, poetic and, of course, melancholic aspects of themselves. It’s also hilarious and weird, which is totally my vibe.”

Audiences, she said, should “be prepared for the absurd. Even when people are sad and throwing themselves on couches and monologuing, you find yourself laughing because it’s also charming and surprising in its sadness.”

“There are so many lines that will have you saying, ‘Oh, that’s me.’ We’ve all been this melodramatic, this overjoyed and this melancholy at some point in our lives. The best part is, you’re going to be able to laugh at yourself and the characters riding these roller coaster because it’s just so true and sincere.”

All these emotions on stage, she said, add up to a “beautiful and hilarious joyride. Don’t miss it.”

