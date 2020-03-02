Flight For Life pulling out of Illinois

As of April 6, Flight For Life will no longer operate out of McHenry, Ill., where, in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Hospital, it has provided air medical transport since 1987.
Tammy Chatman, public information office for Flight for Life, said an agreement was been reached with aviation vendor Air Methods (AMC) to maintain air medical services in northern Illinois.
However, the McHenry-based Flight for Life also serves portions of southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine counties, and Air Methods isn't licensed to operate in Wisconsin.
That initially raised concerns in western Kenosha County, but Flight for Life assured officials there would be no interruption in service.
“(Flight for Life) will still be the primary aircraft in Wisconsin,” Chatman said, adding the Waukesha base will continue to operate. “We will continue to be the primary aircraft serving southeastern Wisconsin, including Racine and Kenosha counties for scene and hospital response.”
Chatman met with rural Kenosha County fire and emergency medical operation chiefs recently to discuss the transition.
“All of the chiefs feel Flight for Life will be able to maintain a level of service we will be comfortable with,” Salem Lakes Fire Chief Mike Slover said. “We don’t feel there will be any negative impact.”
The chiefs were assured the protocol will not change.
“It is supposed to be seamless to us as users,” Wheatland Fire Chief Lou Denko said.
If a Flight for Life helicopter is not available from Waukesha, the dispatch process already is in place will find one from another base.
“We will do what we have always done and find the next closest aircraft,” Chatman said.
Declining numbers
The change in service was announced to local departments via a letter from Flight For Life, a nonprofit organization.
“As a nonprofit organization, FFL has had to make some very difficult decisions regarding our McHenry base as a result of the declining volume,” the letter reads.
According to the letter, the change is a result of changing “health care market dynamics in the region” over the last 10 years that have resulted in “yearly declines in the number of patients who need air medical care and transport.”
Specifically, the letter reads, the loss of flight volume is due to:
- Hospitals increasing their capabilities and therefore keeping more patients.
- A greater number of patients being transported via ground ambulance.
- Health systems engaging in preferred provider agreements with specific air medical providers.
'Smooth transition'
Chatman said the agreement with Air Methods "will provide a smooth and timely transition of the existing FFL-McHenry base to AMC beginning in March and concluding on April 6,” Chatman said.
Air Methods provided the helicopter, the pilot and the mechanic for Flight for Life out of the McHenry base. It now will also provide the crew.
“The AMC pilots and mechanics will not change, and the current FFL medical crew will transition their employment to AMC,” Chatman said. “A rebranding of the name, aircraft and new dispatch number will be part of the transition.”
