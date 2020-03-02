Flight For Life pulling out of Illinois

The chiefs were assured the protocol will not change.

“It is supposed to be seamless to us as users,” Wheatland Fire Chief Lou Denko said.

If a Flight for Life helicopter is not available from Waukesha, the dispatch process already is in place will find one from another base.

“We will do what we have always done and find the next closest aircraft,” Chatman said.

Declining numbers

The change in service was announced to local departments via a letter from Flight For Life, a nonprofit organization.

“As a nonprofit organization, FFL has had to make some very difficult decisions regarding our McHenry base as a result of the declining volume,” the letter reads.

According to the letter, the change is a result of changing “health care market dynamics in the region” over the last 10 years that have resulted in “yearly declines in the number of patients who need air medical care and transport.”

Specifically, the letter reads, the loss of flight volume is due to: