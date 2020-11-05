Flu vaccinations available at Gateway's Madrigrano Conference Center

As flu season rolls around, getting a flu shot is all the more important.
This year, so is social distancing.
To accommodate both needs, the Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association will offer flu shots at the spacious Madrigrano Conference Center on the campus of Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., through Nov. 24.
Each year just after Labor Day weekend the agency offers flu shots to its home health patients, students and corporate offices, as well at its KVNA Downtown clinic at 600 52nd St.
This year, however, to conform to health requirements designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, shots normally offered at the Downtown clinic are being administered at the Madrigrano Center.
According to Patrick Topp, KVNA CEO, Gateway's facility met pandemic criteria required by the Centers for Disease Control. These include "a safe one-way path that allows for social distancing, easy-in, easy-out access and enough space to where an attendee is not in the building for more than 20 minutes."
Topp reported that since the end of September, the KVNA has administered approximately 3,500 flu shots. Daily totals at the Gateway site range from 35 to 100.
"We are very happy to be able to partner with Gateway during these unprecedented times," Topp said.
Similar symptoms
Because flu season is occurring while COVID-19 remains unabated health officials particularly stress the importance of flu vaccinations this season.
"The flu and COVID have very similar signs/symptoms related to cough, fever, body aches. However, the only symptoms of COVID that the flu does not resemble is that with COVID patients, some have lost the sense of smell and the sense of taste," Topp said.
For seniors, flu shot fees are covered by Medicare; otherwise the cost is handled by regular medical insurance.
KVNA influenza vaccinations at the Madrigrano Conference Center are available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Nov. 24. No appointments are necessary.
