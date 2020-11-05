Flu vaccinations available at Gateway's Madrigrano Conference Center

As flu season rolls around, getting a flu shot is all the more important.

This year, so is social distancing.

To accommodate both needs, the Kenosha Visiting Nurses Association will offer flu shots at the spacious Madrigrano Conference Center on the campus of Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., through Nov. 24.

Each year just after Labor Day weekend the agency offers flu shots to its home health patients, students and corporate offices, as well at its KVNA Downtown clinic at 600 52nd St.

This year, however, to conform to health requirements designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, shots normally offered at the Downtown clinic are being administered at the Madrigrano Center.

According to Patrick Topp, KVNA CEO, Gateway's facility met pandemic criteria required by the Centers for Disease Control. These include "a safe one-way path that allows for social distancing, easy-in, easy-out access and enough space to where an attendee is not in the building for more than 20 minutes."

Topp reported that since the end of September, the KVNA has administered approximately 3,500 flu shots. Daily totals at the Gateway site range from 35 to 100.