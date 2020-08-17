Following her heart and mission to a pastor's post

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was the children kicked out of their homes for being gay or transgender that touched Rev. Denise Cawley’s heart the most.

In her years of working in social justice organizations and community centers, teaching interview skills to homeless youth or talking with young teens who had nowhere to go, her heart ached for these children who often felt punished by God.

“I was heartbroken and just this layperson,” said Cawley. “Other than telling them that I don’t see God doing something like this or trying to find them resources and social justice programs, I didn’t have any real authority to speak with them on behalf of God.”

Cawley frequently spoke with FBI agents, judges and other agencies on dealing with homeless youth struggling with LGBTQ or gender identity issues, but she said she was only speaking as a mom. She also struggled with how to teach authorities the methods for being welcoming to all families, ensuring that victims of violence and other crimes were treated like whole persons rather than individuals with a label.