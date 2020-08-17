Following her heart and mission to a pastor's post

It was the children kicked out of their homes for being gay or transgender that touched Rev. Denise Cawley’s heart the most.
In her years of working in social justice organizations and community centers, teaching interview skills to homeless youth or talking with young teens who had nowhere to go, her heart ached for these children who often felt punished by God.
“I was heartbroken and just this layperson,” said Cawley. “Other than telling them that I don’t see God doing something like this or trying to find them resources and social justice programs, I didn’t have any real authority to speak with them on behalf of God.”
Cawley frequently spoke with FBI agents, judges and other agencies on dealing with homeless youth struggling with LGBTQ or gender identity issues, but she said she was only speaking as a mom. She also struggled with how to teach authorities the methods for being welcoming to all families, ensuring that victims of violence and other crimes were treated like whole persons rather than individuals with a label.
“This kept happening, and I knew that I was supposed to do this. I began looking around as to how to reach out. I would go to church and volunteer in other places, but then several years ago, our old minister, who was a lovely man, retired at my church, First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee. After he retired, I saw that we had all these different people at the pulpit: men, women and people of color.” Cawley said. “It clicked that I could do that, and I am so happy to be here. I also thought I needed the ministerial authority to reach these kids who were hurting so much.”
On Sunday, Cawley was ordained a Unitarian minister at Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist via a Zoom ordination service. It was the culmination of three years of seminary school at Meadville Lombard Theological School in Chicago, where she earned her master of divinity, and served three internships, one of which was a two-year internship at Bradford Community Church.
Rev. Erik Carlson, pastor of Bradford Community Church, was her supervising minister and fellowship minister. They shared aspects of the service, and Cawley led some services on her own as well.
“We are overjoyed to ordain Rev. Denise Cawley into the ranks of professional clergy after her two-year ministry with Bradford UU. During her time with us, she expanded our justice and inclusion work to become more welcoming and affirming of transgender and non-binary persons, educated us on our own history of strong, female clergy, and helped us broaden our systems to become less oppressive and more open to diverse representation,” he explained. “Our ongoing relationship with FORGE (Fighting For Our Rights And Gender Equality) of Milwaukee and the addition to Rev. Dr. Monica Cummings to our ministry staff are testaments to her impact and influence on our congregation going forward.
Denise will no doubt take her passion for service and social justice with her wherever she is called, and we are very proud of the minister she has become.”
Since the Unitarian Universalist Church does not recommend that student ministers begin their professional careers at their internship congregation, Cawley signed a one-year contract to serve via remote ministry (due to COVID-19) at Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Washington County, Hillsboro, Ore. She will continue to focus on LGBTQ and anti-racism in her ministry while maintaining residence in Milwaukee.
“I will be serving virtually and holding meetings virtually as it would be dangerous to move in these times. Since no one knows what will happen with COVID, the UUA (Unitarian Universalist Association) has a statement that suggests we don’t meet in person until next May,” she said. “I do plan to fly out there soon and meet staff though, as I feel that is important.”
Cawley will miss serving the approximately 200 regular attendees at Bradford Community Church, as she said she fell in love with the people and the church.
“They have blown me away with their growth and their love and willingness to try new things. They have grown so much and learned so much, and I am very grateful to them,” she said.
While Cawley was unable to have her ordination ceremony in person or a celebratory party to commemorate her accomplishments, Bradford Community Church members found unique ways to observe her special day.
“Present at the ordination was only my immediate family and Erik. He pre-recorded the music as it would have been too risky to have singing in person. I did a Zoom thing with the UU ministers from all over the country who gave me their blessing and then watched 75 minutes of the ceremony before doing the other part live,” she explained. “My 13-year-old son, Aiden, did the yoking, where he put the stole over me. That was so beautiful.”
Following the ordination, the congregants had chalked congratulatory messages on the sidewalk in front of the church and had a car parade for Cawley. Instead of the traditional laying on of hands, members wrote their names on ribbons that were attached to a wreath and wrote messages on a card.
“A congregant put rainbow colored streamers on a dowel, and everyone in the church grabbed one, which represented me going out into the world representing my ministry going out the door,” said Cawley. “It was really quite lovely.”
Photo 1
Photo 2
Storm Damage
Storm damage
VAL MAR
VAL MAR
Storm damage
Storm damage
Storm damage
Uptown fire
Uptown fire
Uptown fire
UPTOWN FIRE
UPTOWN FIRE
UPTOWN FIRE
Uptown blaze
UPTOWN FIRE
Day after
Day after
ESSAY WINNERS.jpg
A new bike
CANCER FUNDRAISER
cream puffs blue tent team.jpg
cream puffs boxes to go.jpg
cream puffs driving thru.jpg
cream puffs tent team.jpg
cream puffs team members.jpg
20200816-kn-a-shooting2.jpg
20200816-kn-a-shooting3.jpg
20200816-kn-a-shooting1.jpg
COUNTY OPEN
COUNTY OPEN
COUNTY OPEN
COUNTY OPEN
golf
golf
golf
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.