Food bank fills need, seeks funding for warehouse

It’s a staggering reality: More than half of the food produced in the United States goes to waste. Whether in homes, stores or even food pantries, a lot of food ends up not being used.
As this food is going to waste, there are some who can’t get enough for themselves or their family.
These are the two issues that led to the founding of the Kenosha County Food Bank, a nonprofit that started in March, said Amy Greil, UW-Extension community development educator and food bank board president.
“Kenosha has enough food to feed all of its people, but it’s not distributed in a way to feed them all,” board member Cameron Swallow said. “There’s waste at the top and need at the bottom. The food bank will be a shock absorber for the emergency food distribution system to help manage the pantries’ food supply.”
Since the food bank will focus on gathering the food, Swallow said that pantries will be able to spend more energy helping those in need. The pantries will receive food on a regular delivery schedule.
The food that goes into the food bank will be the surplus of food not used at farms, restaurants, stores or wherever else to stop waste.
While supplying food for families, the food bank is also hoping that the focus on stopping food wastage will help incorporate the middle- and higher-class families that wouldn’t otherwise need to think about a food bank.
Lack of warehousing space an issue
The biggest issue the food bank is facing right now is the lack of a warehouse to store the food that it would receive. It would have to be large enough to house the food, as well as refrigerators and freezers.
The food bank needs to not only find a location, but also the money to get one too.
“Do we find a warehouse before funding or find funding before the warehouse?” Greil said.
Geil estimates that it would cost roughly $300,000 a year to own a warehouse. The owner of the warehouse would have to be willing to work with a nonprofit, which is another challenge it will face.
So far, the board members have looked at and been in contact with four locations, but nothing is in place.
Currently, the Kenosha County Food Bank can only store food that doesn’t need refrigeration, and only temporarily.
Hard at work
Even without the warehouse, the food bank has been hard at work helping the community. In late June and early July, the food bank hosted drive-thru events where anyone could come and pick up food that was packaged in a partnership with Gordon Food Services.
The Kenosha County Food Bank had an untimely beginning, with its first board meeting on March 17 coinciding with the COVID-19 breakout in the United States, but that also meant it could get a quick start helping the community.
“We felt we had an obligation to move forward and find a role in service of the community,” Greil said.
As the pandemic has gone on, farmers around the nation have struggled to sell all of their product. Thanks to the Farm to Family program with the USDA, a program that buys unused food from farmers to be given out, the Kenosha County Food Bank has been able to both stop food wastage and provide for those in need in the community.
As a nonprofit, the Kenosha County Food Bank is relying on donations and grants for funding. Because of the pandemic, any plans for seeking donations on a larger scale have been halted, Swallow said, because the board doesn’t feel like now is the time to do that given the nation’s situation.
It hasn’t been completely free of donations, however, and some who want to support the food bank’s mission have donated money in support following recent events.
Find out more information about the Kenosha County Food Bank by visiting kenoshacountyfoodbank.org.
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
PRIDE WITHOUT PREJUDICE
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.