Food distribution event at Carthage a success

At least 500 vehicles were served with an assortment of free food items from a semi-trailer parked on the Carthage College campus Wednesday.

Volunteers were busy loading items up in the south parking lot near the football field on the college’s campus Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. Motorists were lined through campus and turned near the Siebert Chapel through the Tarble Arena parking lot and down to the south parking lot, where volunteers loaded items into their cars, and residents were able to simply drive off.

Gordon Food Service donated the items for the distribution event — consisting of chicken wings; pork, either sloppy Joe or pork with pasta; a dairy box consisting of butter and cheese; and a produce box filled with vegetables — to the Kenosha County Food Bank, which held Wednesday’s event and works in partnership with Carthage College, Prime Industrial Contractors and Kenosha County. The food service company had a surplus of items after COVID-19 hit and restaurants and businesses they would normally serve closed down.

In materials given to motorists collecting food Wednesday, the group stated that they are “a new nonprofit working to improve an emergency food distribution system for over 2,000 households served monthly by a network of 7 food pantries.”