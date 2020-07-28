Food distribution event highlights immense need in community

If Tuesday’s free food distribution in Uptown was any indication, local food pantries will be dealing with increased demand this week, and possibly for the near future.
“We were wondering if local pantries would have a spike (in clients) this week, and as you can see, there’s a spike,” said Cameron Swallow, Kenosha County Food Bank Inc. board member.
The food distribution event held at the former Chase Bank property at 2222 63rd St. — hosted by Kenosha County Food Bank Inc. in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Gordon Food Service and other local organizations — was scheduled to start at noon; however, due to demand, volunteers started a full hour ahead of schedule.
“I think there’s a bit of demand that lined up as early as 10 a.m., even though the event was to start at noon. So we had a hard time controlling the traffic flows here, just because there was so much sitting traffic,” said Amy Greil, Kenosha County Food Bank Board president. “We opened about 11, and I think we’re going to be done by 1.
“We’re running low on food here. Unfortunately, we could not have predicted this outpouring of need. So we’re doing the best we can.”
A continuous line of cars — totaling hundreds of vehicles — could be seen pouring into the old Chase Bank property parking lot. They formed long lines on both 22nd Avenue heading south where cars were turning onto 63rd Street for the distribution, and 63rd Street heading east towards the former Chase Bank property.
As cars were formed into four lines in the parking lot, volunteers — including many members of Kenosha Tae Kwon DO Club Inc.— unloaded boxes upon boxes of food items donated by Gordon Food Service into cars, including dairy, produce, pork and chicken.
While many volunteers helped distribute food and guide traffic, including Sugar Boxx owner Josh Ferguson who stood along 63rd Street guiding cars, an integral source of help for the event was the Kenosha Police Department, which quickly helped the group get the flow of traffic under control.
“We really appreciate the help from city police,” Greil said. “We cannot manage this without them, so we really want to extend our appreciation there, and certainly to all of the sponsors. (The need) is just so difficult to predict.”
Some people along the sidewalk near the event could be heard criticizing the choice of location for the event; however, Greil stated that the location boiled down to who was willing to let the group use their property.
“We have a very willing property owner that’s very eager to work with us. Whereas, some of the big-box stores we haven’t been able to make any contact,” she said. “ ... So we’re doing the best we can.”
While Tuesday’s event is currently the last planned free food distribution by the Kenosha County Food Bank, Greil said the group is looking into options for hosting more.
“At the moment, this is all we have,” Greil said. “However, the USDA program was extended. So essentially, we may go into October, and there may be other events. It’s just too soon to say right now.”
For more information about Kenosha County Food Bank, its partners and projects, visit its website at www.kenoshacountyfoodbank.org.
