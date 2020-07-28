Food distribution event highlights immense need in community

As cars were formed into four lines in the parking lot, volunteers — including many members of Kenosha Tae Kwon DO Club Inc.— unloaded boxes upon boxes of food items donated by Gordon Food Service into cars, including dairy, produce, pork and chicken.

While many volunteers helped distribute food and guide traffic, including Sugar Boxx owner Josh Ferguson who stood along 63rd Street guiding cars, an integral source of help for the event was the Kenosha Police Department, which quickly helped the group get the flow of traffic under control.

“We really appreciate the help from city police,” Greil said. “We cannot manage this without them, so we really want to extend our appreciation there, and certainly to all of the sponsors. (The need) is just so difficult to predict.”

Some people along the sidewalk near the event could be heard criticizing the choice of location for the event; however, Greil stated that the location boiled down to who was willing to let the group use their property.

“We have a very willing property owner that’s very eager to work with us. Whereas, some of the big-box stores we haven’t been able to make any contact,” she said. “ ... So we’re doing the best we can.”