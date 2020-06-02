Food Folks & Spokes is canceled, YMCA announces other event changes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD) has canceled the June bike racing series for this year over continuing coronavirus concerns. The tour is expected to return in 2021.

Food Folks & Spokes, presented by the Kenosha YMCA, is the kick-off race for the series and will not be held downtown.

Cindy Altergott, YMCA director, said, “The Kenosha YMCA is disappointed that this great community event will not take place but look forward to enhancing and adding special events to help promote our community services. All of Kenosha YMCA events are held to support our community programs that come at no charge to our participants in need.”

The YMCA also announced that the date for the 43rd year of the Firecracker Run/Walk has been moved to coincide with the City of Kenosha Fireworks display on Sept 6. Both events traditionally occur on the same day. Final approval is anticipated by mid-July.

The YMCA also said the summer golf outing will be postponed until Sept. 28, the spring Miracle League is canceled and the fall will be determined later, and the Tri My Best Triathlon wil be held Aug. 2 and changed to a duathlon.