Food pantries list needs, hours

Here’s the weekly list of needs at local food pantries. This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization, contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org. Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha. Donations accepted 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-6581713, ext. 100. Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., Kenosha. Donations accepted 8:30-a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday Food products needed this week: Jelly Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper

Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor. Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535 Food products needed this week: Fresh produce, bread Non-food products needed this week: Toothbrushes, toothpaste