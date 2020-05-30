Food pantries list needs, hours

Here’s the weekly list of needs at local food pantries. This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization, contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org. Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:
Shalom Center 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha. Donations accepted 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-6581713, ext. 100. Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes
Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., Kenosha. Donations accepted 8:30-a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday Food products needed this week: Jelly Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper
Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor. Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535 Food products needed this week: Fresh produce, bread Non-food products needed this week: Toothbrushes, toothpaste
Women and Children’s Horizons. To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500. Food products needed this week: None listed Non-food products needed this week: None listed
Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha. Donations accepted 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday Food products needed this week: Canned meats (tuna, chicken and beef stew), jelly, cereal, Hamburger Helper Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bleach
Vivent Health, 1212 57th St., Kenosha. To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644 Food products needed this week: None Non-food products needed this week: Hygiene products
For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19. The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.
