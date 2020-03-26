Food pantries seeing increase in clients during COVID-19 pandemic

It now also only takes a phone call to enroll in the supplemental nutritional program through Kenosha WIC, a process that had involved a face-to-face appointment that required women to bring their children along.

The change was implemented to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, it also will streamline the process at a time when there is a greater need for assistance, said Pam Halbach, WIC director.

“As of Thursday, WIC will be able to provide all services by phone,” Halback said. “We aren’t able to see them physically, but we are definitely here for them through all of this.”

Kenosha WIC typically serves 3,200 clients per month. As a result of increased unemployment associated with the COVID-19 response, two or three new clients per day have been contacting WIC. That number is expected to increase.

“We are seeing an uptick in requests due to people being without work,” Halbach said.

How to help

Financial donations can help pantries purchase food and supplies and cover the payroll of hourly-staff, who are working extra hours to make up for the loss of senior volunteers.