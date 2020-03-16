Food pantries take precautions in wake of outbreak

Shalom Center and the Sharing Center have announced changes in daily and weekly operations due to precautions regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The Shalom Center Soup Kitchen will not be serving on-site, but is offering a Meal to Go from 5 to 6 p.m. daily at 4314 39th Ave. Volunteers should not report to this site.

The Shalom Center soup kitchen network has suspended meals at all off-site locations: Immanuel United Methodist Church, Christ the King Church, Grace Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Temple and the Blessing Center.

Volunteers should not report to these sites until further notice. Volunteers should not report to these sites.

The Shalom Center Food Pantry will not be open inside 4314 39th Ave. Instead, custom food boxes will be prepared and distributed using a curbside pickup model.

Pickup session times are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The onsite food pantry at the Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor, will also shift to providing custom food boxes with curbside pickup.