For academy, transition to virtual learning off on the right foot

Mostly seamless

For Hlavacek, the transition has been mostly seamless. As a math teacher she regularly used her tablet, a Lenovo Think Pad in combination with a Smart Board, which would project her lessons and problems for students to solve.

So the concept for her students wasn’t so foreign when she recorded her online version of the classes with Zoom — a teleconferencing app — that is then posted to YouTube, which they view on computer screens. Students use the school’s online platform “Canvas” to launch everything they need to stay in touch with teachers — from note sheets to the podcasts of the lessons, which they can re-visit any time they like, Hlavacek said.

“I think that for some kids, they like that because they may be thinking, `Wait, I need to watch that again because I didn’t get it,’” she said.

Hlavacek’s classes aren’t live because she is teaching 53 students, or what would be three sections if school was actually in session. Normally, she’d be able to answer individual questions in class. In the virtual world, she holds office hours on Zoom and hosts “live” help in smaller groups to students, who all appear on her screen and who might have questions or need additional instruction.