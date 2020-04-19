For academy, transition to virtual learning off on the right foot

Michelle Hlavacek and Courtney Cerny are teaching classes.
They aren’t in their classrooms at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, where they instruct middle school math and language arts, respectively, and they haven’t been with their students since a statewide order to close all schools went into effect March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both have been working from their homes and since March 23 have opened the virtual classroom doors to students for the last five weeks thanks to the successful launch of distance learning for kindergarten to 12th grade.
The academy’s long-term commitment and staff’s embracing of technology, they said, has prepared them for what is undoubtedly uncharted territory — not just for St. Joseph, but for many schools. The transition from the physical walls to the virtual learning environment appears to have started smoothly with teachers instructing lessons and giving assignments that are graded like any other.
According to academy officials, all middle and high school students already had school-issued laptops, while pupils at the elementary level — whose families may not own a computer — were delivered Chromebooks to access digital earning. Additional learning packets and supplies were also given to families requesting them so they could prepare for the changeover.
The teachers were able to use the week leading up to the switch to figure out the best ways to deliver their instruction.
Mostly seamless
For Hlavacek, the transition has been mostly seamless. As a math teacher she regularly used her tablet, a Lenovo Think Pad in combination with a Smart Board, which would project her lessons and problems for students to solve.
So the concept for her students wasn’t so foreign when she recorded her online version of the classes with Zoom — a teleconferencing app — that is then posted to YouTube, which they view on computer screens. Students use the school’s online platform “Canvas” to launch everything they need to stay in touch with teachers — from note sheets to the podcasts of the lessons, which they can re-visit any time they like, Hlavacek said.
“I think that for some kids, they like that because they may be thinking, `Wait, I need to watch that again because I didn’t get it,’” she said.
Hlavacek’s classes aren’t live because she is teaching 53 students, or what would be three sections if school was actually in session. Normally, she’d be able to answer individual questions in class. In the virtual world, she holds office hours on Zoom and hosts “live” help in smaller groups to students, who all appear on her screen and who might have questions or need additional instruction.
Cerny, in addition to reading and writing, teaches theology. In contrast to Hlavacek, her classes are live. And like Hlavacek’s, they’re recorded and posted for students to go back to watch at any time.
“We’re doing it all real time,” Cerny said.
Cerny also holds live writing conferences for students throughout the day when she’s not teaching. The conferences allow for individualized attention that complements the lessons.
Positive feedback
Cerny said that the feedback from middle school parents has been positive.
“Parents have been really happy about the rollout,” she said.
According to academy president Bob Freund, the first weeks of distance learning have gone “remarkably well.”
“I commend our principals, teachers, students and families for their flexibility and patience as we pivoted to providing our high-quality Catholic education in a new and different format,” Freund said in a statement.
Even in the virtual environment, each school day starts with a morning prayer before individual instruction begins. From pre-school story time to Advanced Placement courses, Freund said, the academy has delivered “meaningful content to all of its students.”
He said the St. Joseph’s online distance learning delivery “meets or exceeds” Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction guidelines and is “fully engaging.” All high school students have a full daily schedule. In other words, students won’t have to make up school time later.
“For the lower grades, it may be less, so as to not have the students sitting in front of a computer monitor all day,” Freund said. “Some instruction requires students to work independently at home.”
Elementary Principal Kerstin Santarelli praised teachers for their “amazing job” launching distance learning.
“As we finish up with our second week of navigating this new way to deliver education, I am just in awe of how quickly and comprehensively our teachers and families have risen to this challenge,” she said following two weeks of online teaching. “I cannot thank them enough for their patience, resilience, dedication and good humor during this unprecedented time.”
Freund said he was impressed with the academy’s AP instructors, who are navigating the changes implemented by the College Board, which has instituted a new exam format and given them additional content and resources. Because AP has decreased the number of required units to be taught, teachers, he said, will have ample time to cover topics on the tests.
AP courses on track
The academy is also offering supplemental virtual study sessions for all AP courses. Following the first week of distance learning, teachers such as Kim Westphal, who teaches AP language and composition, felt confident that students were prepared.
“Generally our students at SJCA take their classes seriously, so I am not really surprised that they have done well with distance learning, but I have been very pleased with the maturity and independence they have shown during these unusual conditions,” Westphal said. “While this is certainly not the spring semester any of us expected, I know that our students are gaining important learning skills like perseverance and self-discipline that will serve them well in college.”
While academic rigor is something the academy emphasizes through virtual learning, both teachers and students miss seeing each other.
“The hardest thing right now in my Zoom sessions is when you’ve been away, and the kids have been away from each other ... and what happens when you get a bunch of sixth graders together is they want to chat,” Hlavacek said.
She said it took students some getting used to.
“All of them — they miss their friends,” she said. “I miss them, too.”
BUSY PETS
Deer picture
Jockey photo
Dog up a tree
Snoozing in the sun
Breakfast time
Sheba in the sun
Olga turns 95
Hope picture
These photos have been featured on the Good Morning page (A2) of the print edition of the Kenosha News throughout the month of March 2020.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.