For second time, charges dismissed against three men accused of damaging hemp plants

Felony charges were dismissed Tuesday against three men accused of damaging hemp plants in a Randall farm field.

Twin brothers Nathanial and Jordan Teddick, 22, of Salem Lakes, and Parker Stanton, 22, of Twin Lakes, had been charged with criminal damage to a commercial purpose plant, a felony for which they could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

It was the second time they had been charged with felonies for the same incident, the state filing the criminal damage charge after a court commissioner threw out an earlier felony charge.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, attorneys for the three argued that the state’s criminal complaint did not show Stanton and the Teddicks were responsible for damage to several hemp plants in the field.

Court Commissioner Larry Keating found there was not probable cause to believe the three committed felonies. He did allow a misdemeanor theft charge to move forward.

Jordan Teddick and Stanton were found in a commercial hemp field in Randall on Sept. 15.

