For second time, charges dismissed against three men accused of damaging hemp plants

Felony charges were dismissed Tuesday against three men accused of damaging hemp plants in a Randall farm field.
Twin brothers Nathanial and Jordan Teddick, 22, of Salem Lakes, and Parker Stanton, 22, of Twin Lakes, had been charged with criminal damage to a commercial purpose plant, a felony for which they could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
It was the second time they had been charged with felonies for the same incident, the state filing the criminal damage charge after a court commissioner threw out an earlier felony charge.
At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, attorneys for the three argued that the state’s criminal complaint did not show Stanton and the Teddicks were responsible for damage to several hemp plants in the field.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating found there was not probable cause to believe the three committed felonies. He did allow a misdemeanor theft charge to move forward.
Jordan Teddick and Stanton were found in a commercial hemp field in Randall on Sept. 15.
Employees of the grower found them almost immediately as they entered the field and held them at gunpoint until Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to the criminal complaint. Nathanial Teddick was in a car nearby.
Thieves had earlier been at the same field stealing hemp plants, apparently believing they were marijuana plants.
Mike Cicchini, Stanton’s defense attorney, filed a motion to dismiss the charges, saying there was no evidence in the criminal complaint that the plants were damaged and, if they were damaged, that the three men had caused the damage. The other two defendants joined in the motion.
“There is no direct evidence that they were the ones that actually damaged the plants, Jordan Teddick’s attorney Donald Bielski said. “These kids arrived at the field and were almost immediately ordered to the ground at gunpoint.”
According to the criminal complaint, Jordan Teddick had asked Stanton to go with him to the field, saying his friend “had gotten a whole bunch of marijuana” from the field two days earlier.
The Teddicks and Stanton did not take any plants, but according to the criminal complaint, they damaged five plants when they set a suitcase down in the field.